Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 584.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,081.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 62.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

