Analysts Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) PT at $2.83

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $1.90 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1,089.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of LESL opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $189.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

