Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Price Target at $62.00

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
Shares of TNL opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
