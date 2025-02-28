Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Price Target at $62.00

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Travel + Leisure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,804,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 168.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 319,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 200,549 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 180,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,544,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,822,000 after acquiring an additional 163,804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 21.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 138,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.