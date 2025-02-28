Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.47.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

