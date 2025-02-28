What is William Blair’s Estimate for APi Group Q1 Earnings?

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for APi Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for APi Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for APi Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get APi Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in APi Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in APi Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.