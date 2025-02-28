Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DAWN Q1 Earnings

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAWN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN opened at $9.44 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $951.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -1.46.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $52,265.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,550.48. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,034,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,739.65. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,064 shares of company stock valued at $651,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

