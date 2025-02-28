Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for ZION Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,686. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after buying an additional 71,795 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

