Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Stake Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 164,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
