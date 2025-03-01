NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,806 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,351 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2,427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Further Reading

