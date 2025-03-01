Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 13,843,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 9,409,465 shares.The stock last traded at $33.00 and had previously closed at $33.74.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KDP. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

