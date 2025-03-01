Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $86,000 in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

EJUL opened at $25.09 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

