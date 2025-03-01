NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 472,885 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

