Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.90 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 45.70 ($0.57), with a volume of 21073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.57).

Tissue Regenix Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.59. The firm has a market cap of £41.20 million, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16.

About Tissue Regenix Group

Tissue Regenix is a leading medical device company in regenerative medicine. The Company’s patented decellularisation technology (dCELL®) removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue, leaving an acellular tissue scaffold not rejected by the patient’s body that can be used to repair diseased or damaged body structures.

