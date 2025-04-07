Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,751,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

RSP stock opened at $157.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.90 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

