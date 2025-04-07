ArchPoint Investors Acquires Shares of 4,200 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ArchPoint Investors bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,138,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,873,000 after acquiring an additional 488,322 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,258,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $54.61 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.29%.

In related news, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,492.50. This represents a 28.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

