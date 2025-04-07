Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 435,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,892,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,256,000 after buying an additional 512,097 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,510,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,597,000 after buying an additional 74,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116 over the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

