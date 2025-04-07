Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

TSEM opened at $29.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

