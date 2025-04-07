Sepio Capital LP Acquires 427 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,316 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CSX by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,959,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,301,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

