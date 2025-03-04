TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,498,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,593. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.16 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.67 million. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,847,231.83. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,596,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,454,000 after acquiring an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,094,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,015 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,681,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,705,000 after purchasing an additional 146,702 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $55,237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,141,000 after buying an additional 120,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.