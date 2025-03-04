Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Up 31.3% in February

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 74,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 951,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 234,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,727. The company has a market cap of $828.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

