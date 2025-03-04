Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,525,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,989,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,247,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,242,000 after buying an additional 1,399,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,062,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after buying an additional 827,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,981,000 after buying an additional 537,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. 1,594,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,294. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

