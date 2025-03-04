Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Decreases By 34.3%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE DHX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 million, a PE ratio of 225.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. DHI Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DHI Group news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,614.48. This represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $45,530. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in DHI Group by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DHI Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,155 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,359,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

