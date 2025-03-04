Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of METCL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

