Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MOH opened at $312.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.0% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.