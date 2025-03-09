Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

