Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

