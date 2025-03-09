Argentarii LLC Buys New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.8% of Argentarii LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,229,000 after buying an additional 1,139,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after buying an additional 753,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after buying an additional 564,365 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,541,000 after purchasing an additional 353,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PH opened at $635.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $664.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.95.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

