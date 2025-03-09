Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Makes New $528,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $378.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $404.52 and a 200-day moving average of $391.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.