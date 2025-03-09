Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $928,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

