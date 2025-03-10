FWG Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FWG Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $588.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $552.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.