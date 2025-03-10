Lowery Thomas LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Lowery Thomas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

