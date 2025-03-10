Lowery Thomas LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF comprises 2.1% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLDR. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $411,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FLDR stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.