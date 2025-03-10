G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $31.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 9.3% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $31,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

