Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $155.14 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,059,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,213 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $155,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.66 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

