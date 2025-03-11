Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 606.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 163,597 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.73. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

