Postrock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Postrock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $9,002,000. Visa accounts for approximately 4.4% of Postrock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 7,532 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 284,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $327.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.62 and its 200 day moving average is $310.18. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54. The firm has a market cap of $609.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

View Our Latest Report on V

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,507 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.