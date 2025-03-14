1,212 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by May Barnhard Investments LLC

May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. LBP AM SA grew its position in Visa by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 767,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $242,462,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 2,622.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 260,174 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,225,000 after acquiring an additional 250,619 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Visa by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,978,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,507. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $327.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.18. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

