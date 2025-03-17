Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

DLR stock opened at $148.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.54 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.