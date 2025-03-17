Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.
Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of TSE MAL opened at C$10.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of C$591.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.02. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of C$7.77 and a 12 month high of C$11.05.
About Magellan Aerospace
