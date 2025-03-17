Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Grows By 40.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the February 13th total of 450,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 950,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.