Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMV Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $569.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $557.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

