CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Update

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CFSB Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.32% of CFSB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

CFSB Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

CFSB Bancorp stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. CFSB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $51.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.00 and a beta of 0.10.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CFSB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

