Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497.60. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock worth $254,537,238. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

