Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,286,000 after acquiring an additional 51,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

