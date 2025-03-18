Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Short Interest Update

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 406,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLQ traded up $6.37 on Tuesday, hitting $65.43. 4,856,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,685. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $287.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.88 million, a P/E ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Cuts Dividend

About Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.