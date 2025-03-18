Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Short Interest Update

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 406,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ TSLQ traded up $6.37 on Tuesday, hitting $65.43. 4,856,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,685. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $287.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.88 million, a P/E ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83.
About Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF
The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
