Short Interest in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Drops By 30.0%

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 819,200 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gentherm by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Gentherm by 952.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. 25,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

