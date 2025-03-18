Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Expands By 21.8%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 917,600 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 753,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

TBIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 845,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 139,348 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,395,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 66,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 51,558 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares during the period.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

