Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Expands By 21.8%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 917,600 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 753,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
TBIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 845,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
