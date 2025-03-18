PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 331,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,698,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 664.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

