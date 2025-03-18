Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC owned about 0.79% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 208,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

HTRB stock opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.1177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

