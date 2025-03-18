Natixis Advisors LLC Has $21.55 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,737 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the third quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 324,800.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

